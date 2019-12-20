Angola: Quiminha Increases Production to 35,000 Tons

19 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Quiminha Integrated Agricultural and Regional Development Project in Luanda's Icolo e Bengo municipality increased this year's production of vegetables, cereals, tubers and fruits to 35,000 tonnes from 27,000 tonnes in 2018.

This change will increase the supply of agricultural goods to Luanda, said Thursday, Carlos Paim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Land Management Company (Gesterra), during the visit of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço to the project.

In the presence of President João Lourenço, who was accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the manager stressed that the project, also designed for poultry farming, has an average daily production of 24,000 eggs.

With a total area of over 5,000 hectares, the Quiminha project was created in 2012 by the Angolan Government, with the purpose of reintegrating 300 peasant families who worked in the locality of Icolo e Bengo under difficult conditions.

According to Carlos Paim, the project was also designed to contribute to the process of economic diversification and increased supply of products to the city of Luanda, especially vegetables, throughout the year.

Of the 300 families selected to be part of the project, with all living and working conditions in the cultivated areas, 13 have been settled since October 2017 and another 180 are expected to enter in the coming months.

