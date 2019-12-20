South Africa Firms Adopt Cloud Amid Power Cuts

20 December 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — SOUTH Africa's recent load shedding spell, the worst in years, has added interest in Cloud services as local firms insulate themselves from the country's energy fallout.

This is a according to an independent telecommunications network operator after the country plunged to Stage Six of the power cuts for the first time in history.

Riaan van Stryp, General Manager of ICTGlobe.com, said the expected uptick in Cloud adoption could be attributed to a growing realisation amongst businesses that access to basic utilities such as power could not be guaranteed in 2020.

"Data back-up and disaster recovery are eclipsing cost savings as the number one reason to go the Cloud route," he added.

Van Stryp said having real-time remote access to reliable back-ups was the leading reason for Cloud adoption.

"We're certain the number of businesses using Cloud services will eclipse the 80 percent mark by the new year," he said.

There are other reasons to opt for Cloud-based connectivity, with anecdotal evidence suggesting about a third of South African businesses are using the Cloud for telecommunications services.

"Load shedding has become the final nail in the coffin of the clunky, desk-bound, reception area PBX (Private Brach Exchange) system of yesteryear," van Stryp said.

Aside from providing virtual immunity against load shedding, the Cloud also lauded as an effective solution to the ongoing challenge of cable theft and other forms of crime affecting local firms' access to information and communications technology (ICT) services.

A survey earlier this year established that 77 percent of South African businesses are using Cloud services in IT departments.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.