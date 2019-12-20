Algeria: Bensalah Stresses Army Role in Protecting Country's Security

Algiers — Outgoing Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah highlighted on Thursday in Algiers the "determining" role and the "huge" efforts of the National People's Army (ANP) to guarantee the sustainability of the State and preserve the security and stability of the country.

In an address delivered at President-elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune's swearing-in ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Bensalah affirmed that "the achievements which have been made, in a short period of time and during this difficult situation, would not have been possible without perfect consultation and coordination between the State institutions."

In this regard, Bensalah paid tribute to the Army Chief of Staff, Deputy Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah "for his strong endorsement of our people in this difficult period in their history, his operational support for the process initiated with a view to emerging from the crisis and organizing fair and transparent election, and for his determination to counter all hostile actions and all desperate attempts to undermine our national security and jeopardize our national unity. "

"Algeria can be proud today of its unprecedented experience and of its popular civilization and peaceful movement, which expressed itself, in serenity and dignity and without shedding the slightest drop of blood," he added.