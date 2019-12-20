Algeria to Strongly Oppose Any Attempt of Foreign Interference in Its Affairs

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday in Algiers renewed the attachment of Algeria to the principle of non-interference in the countries' internal affairs. It will "strongly" oppose any attempt of foreign interference in its internal affairs.

In his statement on the occasion of the swearing in ceremony, President Tebboune said that Algeria, "which rejects to interfere in the internal affairs of States will "strongly" oppose any attempt of foreign interference, whatever they may be."

In this regard, he ensured that Algeria will work to have friendship and cooperation relations with all the countries "except the countries Algeria has no diplomatic relations for objective reasons."

The newly elected president said that Algeria is "ready" to contribute to eradicating the global terrorism and the cross-border organized crime, as well as drug trafficking and all the social scourges, in order to "effectively" participate in achieving peace and security in the world.