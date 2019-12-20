Algeria: President Tebboune Takes Oath, Charts Course Towards 'New Republic'

Algiers — Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday has taken oath the newly elected President of the Republic. With President Tebboune sworn-in, the constitutional legitimacy is restored and the course towards building the "New Republic" and meeting the "deep aspirations" of the people is charted.

In a speech delivered following the swearing-in ceremony, in the presence of representatives of all the State institutions, Tebboune outlined the main lines of the programme he plans to execute without delay, given the "sensitive" situation.

President Tebboune called for unity, whatever the differences, and combine efforts to build the "new Republic, strong and respected," on the basis of principles of November 54 Revolution which is "our referent."

In view of the advent of this New Republic, Tebboune stressed that Algeria needs to establish priorities.

In this context, he affirmed that the State will be attentive to the "deep aspirations" of the people, in particular for a "new method of governance, the Rule-of-Law state, social justice and democratic freedoms."

The Head of State also sets priority to moralizing the political life and restoring the credibility to elected institutions through the revision of the electoral law, including the conditions relating to eligibility.

In the sector of economy, the head of the State announced the overhaul of the tax system and the promotion of renewable energy.

Regarding Western Sahara conflict, Tebboune affirmed that it was a question of decolonization which should be resolved by the United Nations, insisting on the need for the Maghreb countries to develop their relations of cooperation.

Broaching the situation in Libya, he said that Algeria, "attached" to the stability of this country, will not accept to be kept out of the settlement process.

At the end of his speech and as a symbol of the new era which is beginning, Tebboune requested that his office is no longer associated with the word "Fakhamatouhou" (His Excellency) previously used to refer to the former president.