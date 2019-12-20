Nigeria: Closure of Tin Can Port Road - Haulage Cost to North Up By 32%

20 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu, Abdullateef Aliyu, Eugene Agha, Zakariyya Adaramola

Lagos and Abuja — The cost of haulage has gone up by 32 per cent following the federal government's decision to shut sections of the Apapa-Tin Can road since Saturday, December 7 for palliative work, investigation by Daily Trust has revealed.

The government had in 2018 started the journey towards finding permanent solution to the gridlock on the Apapa area by reconstructing the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonsoki-Ojota Expressway.

The Vice Chairman, Presidential Task Team on Apapa Restoration of Law and Order, Mr Kayode Opeifa, while speaking on the closure, said the restriction of movement would be for about 72 hours, and that the palliative work would ease movement when completed.

Opeifa also stated that truck drivers had been asked to leave the restricted portions for ease of movement during the repair work, adding that they were complying.

He assured the general public that the discomfort would be temporary, and the project would be completed on schedule.

He said the contractor had agreed to continue with the work even during the end of year holidays in order to complete it early.

However, no sooner was the announcement to shut sections of the port road made than the price of haulage skyrocketed, putting an extra burden on importers who have to pay higher demurrage at the port.

Daily Trust investigation revealed that prior to the announcement by government, the cost of transporting a 40 feet container from Tin Can Port to Abuja hovered around N950,000.

Similarly, transporting a 40 feet container to Kano cost around N1,050,000.

The managing director of a clearing firm, who preferred anonymity because of what he described as the sensitivity of the issue said, "the current cost of transporting a 40 feet container from Tin Can Port to Abuja is N1,400,000 while it cost N1,700,000 to Kano respectively."

Reacting to the endless delay of containers, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Tin Can Island Command, Uche Ejisieme, said the customs service was only involved in the inspection of cargo in the entire chain and had nothing to do with exit of goods.

"Terminal operators are the ones who handle containers when they arrive. It is the terminal operators who decide when to position any container for examination. It is after the container is positioned that customs and officials of other relevant agencies saddled with such responsibility are invited into the terminal for inspection.

"After inspection, the container is released to the owner. Those who man the gate are staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), police as well as security operatives attached to the terminal. Customs officers have nothing to do at the gate," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.