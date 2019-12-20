Nigeria: Abuja - 53 Suspects Paraded Over Kidnapping, Robbery, Cultism

20 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The FCT Police Command yesterday paraded 53 suspects arrested over involvement in various crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and rape.

The Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said the arrests were part of the command's "notable achievements in the last couple of weeks".

He said: "The counter-kidnapping operations are still on-going to dislodge the kidnappers' and their bases. The command will not leave any stone unturned until we rid the FCT of crime and criminality."

Giving a rundown of the arrests, CP Ciroma said 17 suspects were arrested for cultism, six for armed robbery, three for kidnapping, eight for car/motorcycle theft and three for rape.

Others are three suspected one-chance robbers, five suspected drug dealers, five suspected impersonators, and three mobile phone thieves.

Recoveries made, according to the CP, included eight vehicles, two rifles, one Berretta pistol, 10 live cartridges, six cutlasses, seven jack knives and several sachets of illicit drugs (codeine and others).

Others are: 34 master keys and 2 network jammers, 46 bags of Indian hemp, several cultists outfits including banners, initiation pots and beads, 11 SIM cards, a toy gun, three pairs of army uniform and charms.

On the kidnapping suspects, the CP said on December 8, operatives attached to the anti-kidnapping squad during an operation arrested one Muhammed Abubakar, 29, along Kwali-Rubochi axis with several charms in large quantities.

He added that a day later, the command also arrested one Abideen Bogunbe, 42 and Segun Bamidele, 34, for attempting to kidnap their employer's ward.

He said the command also smashed a syndicate of suspected car thieves at AYA junction Asokoro and arrested Mohammed Kabiru, 33; Kabiru Bala, 40; Abubakar Zubairu, 39 and Bashiru Dahiru, 35, all members of the syndicate, that allegedly confessed to have stolen over 54 vehicles within the FCT.

Four vehicles were recovered from them along with 34 fabricated master keys, among others, he said.

An 18-year-old Matthew Marcus, a security guard, was also arrested for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl in his place of work. Also, a 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly defiling a 5-year-old girl. The victim was reportedly assisting the suspect to wash his dishes before he violated her.

The CP said all the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded in their cases.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.