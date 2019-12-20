Liberia: MBL Partners With Swedish Embassy to Keep Blue Oceans Momentum Alive

20 December 2019
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Embassy of Sweden has taken steps to keep the momentum of the March 2019 Blue Oceans Conference in Liberia alive through partnership with Miss Boss Lady (MBL) Liberia. With funding of approximately US$40,000.00 MBL will engage stakeholders, including youths and coastal communities in Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, and Margibi counties in massive awareness activities. The awareness will focus on marine pollution, sustainable fishing and climate change.

The initiative will showcase the Government of Sweden's continual support to environment and climate change issues in Liberia. It would remind the general population about the danger that marine pollution, particularly plastic pollution poses danger to the environment and the survival of marine resources. The initiative will contribute to the following objectives: increased citizens knowledge on the importance of ocean conservation, including marine resources; awareness of citizens on the importance and the benefits of keeping the environment and beaches clean and free from pollutants; increased awareness and media engagement on plastic pollution, Illegal Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing.

Marine pollution, climate change and sustainable fishing were among the critical thematic areas considered during the Liberia Blue Oceans Conference; those areas form the foundation of the initiative

The campaign will work with Liberians from diverse background through community level engagements, media engagement, including the social media, as well as beach cleanup events in the targeted counties.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Environment
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.