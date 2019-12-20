Liberia: PUL Opens Book of Condolence in Memory of Sam Van Kesselly

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will open a Book of Condolence in memory of its fallen former President Sam Van Kesselly on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Monrovia.

The Book will be opened at 11:30am at Union's Headquarters on 44 Clay Street, and the PUL is calling on media practitioners and members of the public to turn out to sign in memory of the fallen journalists.

Sam died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his residence in Barnesville Estate after a period of illness in Monrovia. The PUL is deeply saddened by the death of the ingenious writer and media leader. The Union again extends its deepest regret to the Van Kesselly Family over the death of Sam, describing it as another irreparable loss to the media in Liberia.

"Kezzo" as he was affectionately called by professional peers, started his career as a typesetter (typist). He will later serve as editor at the then Daily Star. Sam Van worked at other news outlets including the Liberia News Agency (LINA). Kesselly also worked for the In-profile Daily newspaper and at different points during his illustrious career held public relations jobs.

All journalists, the Van Kesselly Family, friends of Kesselly and the public are kindly asked by the Press Union of Liberia to be seated at the PUL before 11:30am on Friday at the Headquarters of the Union on 44 Clay in Monrovia.