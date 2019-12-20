Liberia: Government, Partners Break Ground for Vocational And Heritage Centers as Alternatives for Traditional Schools

Tienne, Grand Cape Mount County - It was a rare occasion on Monday, December 16, in Tienne, a shantytown in Grand Cape Mount County that is best known for the male and female bush schools, the Sande and Poro Societies.

Hundreds of citizens including Liberia's top traditional leaders, government officials and foreign diplomats gathered to launch the provision of alternative economic activities for the traditional practitioners and to break ground for the transformation of four bush schools into vocational and heritage centers.

These centers, when constructed will be used as a multipurpose centers for regular dialogue and skills building for traditional practitioners.

They are part of the Spotlight Initiative funded by the European Union in collaboration with the Government of Liberia and the United Nations.

The Spotlight Initiative is aimed at providing alternative means for traditional practitioners to stop the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, Anthony V. Kesselly, a Senior Policy Specialist in the Office of the VP, reaffirmed the government's commitments to its partners in combating the increasing waves of gender-based violence, especially rape that has been exacerbated by the 'senseless' civil war.

The launch of the provision of Alternative Economic Activities for Traditional Practitioners, Mr. Kesselly said speaks to the core of that 'anomaly.'

He added that sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Liberia takes on many forms such as rape, child marriage, offensive touching, wife-beating, denial of resources, acid attacks as well as the subtler and hidden forms of violence and other harmful practices, with women and children being victimized the most.

"In our specific national situation, it is predominantly the women (the elderly, young girls, and girl children) that were more heavily victimized. It goes without saying therefore that, as we embark on concrete steps to pull our nation out of that blight, greater preference be given to this segment of the victimized population -- women who bore the brunt," he noted.

However, with the intervention of the alternative economic activities, he expressed hope that those cases will come to an end.

He added that Vice President Taylor is optimistic that the vocational and heritage centers, when constructed and purposefully utilized, will yield the dividend of transforming lives, productive citizens, and functional family units.

Liberia is one of eight countries selected to participate in the Spotlight Initiative funded by the European Union in collaboration with the Government of Liberia and the United Nations.

A total of US$18.5 million will fund the first phase of the four-year project. Funding for the second phase will be based on the results achieved, as outlined in the program document.

The Liberia Spotlight Initiative is being implemented in five counties including Montserrado, Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Grand Cape Mount and Nimba.

Also speaking on behalf of the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Kingsley Amaning, UNFP's Country Representative, Dr. Bannet Ndayanabangi stated these initiatives mark a major milestone in addressing all forms of violence against women and girls, specifically female genital mutilation (FGM) which has deep-reaching effects.

FGM, he noted, is a human rights violation affecting at least 200 million girls and women alive today in the world.

"It is a decision with immediate danger to women and girls' health, and has life-long consequences for their bodies and relationships. It also carries risks for women's ability to have children successfully and safely, as FGM brings significantly increased risk both of complications for the mother, and neonatal death for their babies," he said.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Council of Chiefs & Elders of Liberia (NACCEL), the Government and partners have documented 823 cases of female traditional practitioners in the five counties.

300 of these traditional practitioners are expected to obtain alternative economic activities and skills building, and in addition, four bush schools will be transformed into vocational and heritage centers to be used as a multipurpose center for regular dialogue and skills building for traditional practitioners.

With such interventions, Mr. Amaning, through his proxy said he is hopeful that an alternative source of income will be provided for traditional practitioners, and an alternative rite of passage for girls as they are initiated into womanhood without the practice of FGM.

For sustainability of their efforts, he noted the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection and the National Council of Chiefs & Elders of Liberia (NACCEL) will have to ensure continued engagement with all community members to enhance ownership in stopping the practice of FGM, which is widespread and deeply rooted in cultural and traditional practices.

"We need to double our effort in the fight against FGM, highlighting the fact that this violates the rights of women and girls; including the right to life, self-dignity among others," he added.

Marie-Goreth Nizigama, UN Women Country Representative expressed gratitude to the European Union, the Embassy of Sweden, Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Council of Chiefs and Elders for their support in addressing gender-based violence and harmful practices in Liberia especially FGM.

Madam Goreth Nizigama said Chief Zanzan Karwor and his team have been very supportive in ensuring that gradual but definite steps are taken to eradicate harmful practices that undermine the dignity of women and girls.

She added the engagement has enabled the mapping of traditional zoes and groves in the five spotlight counties with a database now in place for a smooth implementation and support to the practitioners in the selected counties.

She indicated that the Access to Alternative Economic Activities for Traditional Practitioners is an affirmative action for economic empowerment.

Chief Zanzan Karwor, flanked by Liberia's chief traditional leaders welcomed the initiative and said he was hopeful that the projects will be beneficial to the women and girls.