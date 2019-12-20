Nigeria: Police Arrest 3,027 Suspected Criminals in One Year

Jos — The Plateau State Police Command has disclosed that it has arrested 3,027 suspects for various offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, unlawful possession of arms and culpable homicide from January to date in the state.

The command also said out of the arrested suspects, 2,882 were charged to court, 2,114 were convicted, 768 are awaiting trial while 145 are still under investigation.

Isaac Akinmoyede, State Police Commissioner made the disclosure at the headquarters of the command on Thursday, while addressing journalists on the efforts of the command in ridding the state of criminal elements ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commissioner however announced that about 3,300 policemen have been deployed to various strategic areas to ensure security and safety of people before, during and after the Yuletide in the state.

Akinmoyede called on all and sundry in the state to cooperate with all security agencies to ensure hitch-free celebrations, reiterating that "the command wishes to re-echo her earlier ban on the use of fireworks and knockouts in the state".

He added that whoever is found guilty of any offence would be made to face the full wrath of the law.