Ghana: GNFs Launches Fire Safety programme in Greater Accra

20 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Frederick Gadese-Mensah

The regional fire safety programme geared towards reducing and preventing fire outbreaks in the region was launched yesterday in Accra.

In preparation for the programme, 40 safety officers from 17 districts in the Greater Accra Region were trained to visit fuel and gas filling stations in the region to ensure that fire safety precautions were in place.

The programme is on the theme: "Fire safety at Christmas and beyond" and dubbed "Gas Ladies", as majority of the officers trained were women and the core focus of the programme was on filling stations.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) James Emmanuel Quao, Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), launching the programme said, they anticipated an increase in fire outbreaks during Christmas, and the programme was aimed to reduce that probability.

He said the officers that were trained would be deployed to 17 districts to visit filling stations to educate attendants on fire safety.

"Most often these attendants don't know or remember safety precautions they must take, and when fires occur they are unprepared for it," the Regional Commander added.

He cautioned the general public to be extra vigilant during the season and to ensure that they do not throw away caution during their celebrations.

"Although we may have some challenges with equipments and resources, we will strive for the best to ensure that the Christmas and New Year is fire free," Mr Quao stated.

Divisional Officer 2, Evans Osei Owusu, Regional Safety Officer (RSO), urged all officers to be vigilant and not to take any detail for granted.

He charged them to be strict and disciplined to ensure this Christmas was safe for all Ghanaians.

