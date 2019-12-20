Nigeria: Reactions - Sex Work Is Not a Crime - Nigerian Judge

Against the backdrop of a Nigerian court that declared on Thursday that s£x work is not a crime since there is no law that forbids it, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to state their views playfully around the matter.

Justice Binta Nyako of the high court in the capital, Abuja, on Thursday, awarded damages to 16 women who were arrested for prostitution in 2017.

It is the first time a Nigerian court has ruled on the legality of s£x work.

A lawyer representing the women, Babatunde Jacob, told the BBC that the court upheld that security agents violated the rights of his clients when they broke into their homes alleging that they were s£x workers.

Legal experts believe the judgment is likely to have far-reaching implications for Africa's most populous nation.

The arrest of s£x workers by security agencies is a common occurrence.

In a crackdown in May this year, more than 60 women were arrested in Abuja for prostitution.

Many of the women claimed they were harassed, extorted, and publicly shamed.

On Friday #Ashawo is trending on Twitter, Nigerians are tweeting playfully around the matter. Below are some tweets

This app is where u will find professionals Ashawo ! U will here prices like 15k, 30k, 50k per night.

Funny enough ur girlfriend might even be there 😂😂😂😂 #Ashawo pic.twitter.com/9IENHOqe8f

- Bobby The Great (@PepBobbiola) December 20, 2019

Let's be sincere... .. If not for #Ashawo some of you guys will still be virgins till now.. pic.twitter.com/8YCC1Xa5hj

- FUTURE MOMSY (@future_momsy) December 20, 2019

If you're wondering why #Ashawo is trending, this is it👇🏾👇🏾🤣🤣🤣#NATIVELAND19 pic.twitter.com/xU8TD1PdMG

- Oga Kingsley. (OoL👑) (@Kingsleythomps3) December 20, 2019

If you 'task' most of your masculine friends. You're an Ashawo waiting in the wings to blow up #Ashawo pic.twitter.com/XYTBPJum9o

- Legendary USTIANO (@ustiano) December 20, 2019

If you want to trend today just pick up ashawo joining form

And get your first customer

You'll TREND😋😋

#Ashawo pic.twitter.com/DrGu5JVfYT

- Classy_Banks (@MaxwellEphraim) December 20, 2019

#Ashawo is when one president will not sit down one place and be traveling around... #ImpeachBuhari

- Gabby Grafix (@Gabby_Grafix) December 20, 2019

imagine a whole #Ashawo dey trend

Abeg tell them not to strike oo,Christmas must recruit new babes fresh and clean😂 pic.twitter.com/gTwDV2pA7k

- Your mom's crush😍😍 (@jeff_flow7) December 20, 2019

You'll go to #Ashawo joint & spend at least 1K, but you'll invite a girl, she'll demand for tfare to & fro of almost 2K. She'll come you'll entertain her, maybe buying some stuffs to eat for almost 1K. At the end of it all, you'll beg her for almost 2 hours to allow you have s*x pic.twitter.com/5w6FhHBpwe

- 🇳🇬 ™Follow Me | Follow Tacha🔱🔱™ 🇳🇬 (@Mhizta_Daniels) December 20, 2019

vanguard