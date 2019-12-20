Tunisia: Agreement for Promotion Rural Women Empowerment Signed

Tunis/Tunisia — An agreement was signed Thursday in Tunis between the Ministry of Women, Family, Children and the Elderly and the association "Wallah We Can" to promote the national action plan for the economic and social empowerment of rural women, fight against school dropout especially among girls and create a specialised center for the reception and guidance of children at risk.

According to the text of the agreement, the fight against school drop- out will be carried out by fitting out and equipping school canteens in children's institutions under the Ministry's responsibility in priority regions, guaranteeing school transport, particularly for girls at risk of school drop-out, training specialised female workers, promoting employment for girls and women in rural areas and economically empowering mothers of children at risk of school drop-out.

With regard to the centre for children at risk, Minister of Women, Family, Children and the Elderly Néziha Labidi stressed that the Ministry will work to establish at least 3 or 4 other similar centres in different regions to protect children at risk and improve their care.

"The number of children at risk and economically exploited in the streets is alarming today and we must mobilise to protect this vulnerable category that is the future of the country," she said.

In this context, Lotfi Hamadi, President of the association "Wallah We Can" stressed the importance of ensuring the right of children to a dignified life by guaranteeing their basic rights to education, health and development.

In a statement to TAP, Hamadi stressed that the association will provide the children at risk in the centre with the necessary psychological, social and legal assistance.

"By being assaulted, the child is a victim both of his aggressor and of society and the state, which are not interested in him," he said, indicating that through this cooperation with the ministry, it will be possible to accommodate children at risk who will no longer be forced to return to their aggressor's home.

He added that investing in children is now the key to a country's development.

Hamadi recalled that among the other projects of the association is the improvement of living conditions at the boarding school of Makthar, which has become energy self-sufficient thanks to the interventions of "Wallah We Can".

"The association works to find economic, ecological and sustainable solutions to improve the living environment of children and fight against school dropout, which has a significant negative impact on the country's economy," he said.