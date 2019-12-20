Ghana: GFA Congress Approves Members of Indep Committees

20 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ordinary Congress yesterday duly approved the membership of the four Independent Committees.

It was the maiden congress under the new GFA leadership of Kurt Okraku.

Pursuant to Article 30(11) of the GFA Statutes, names of the proposed members of the judicial bodies and their profiles were sent to members ahead of yesterday's GFA Congress.

After some deliberations, members unanimously approved all proposed members of the respective committees.

The Elections Committee will be chaired by Joseph Bernard Ashalley (Esq.) with David Amoo-Osae as Vice chairman. Other members are Daniel Oduro, Danielle James and Regina Ofori-Twumasi.

Phyllis Christian is the Chairperson for the Ethics Committee with Dr Isaac Annan (Esq.) as Vice chairman, while Dr Charles Takyi, Wilfred Neneh Addico and Linda Ofori-Kwafo are members.

Osei Kwadwo Adow (Esq.) is the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee. He will be supported by Carla Olympio (Esq.). Members of the committee are David Okyere, Nathaniel Laryea, Nurudeen Alhassan, Shaibu Ali and Emmanuel Niikoi (Esq.).

Other members are Lorraine Adjekai Crabbe Ababio (Esq.), Elsie Nana Acheampong(Esq.) and Retired Referee Justice Yeboah.

Agbesi Kwadwo Dzakpasu (Esq.) was approved as Chairman of the Appeals Committee and he would be supported by Felix Heesewijk Greene Anyinsah (Esq.) as Vice Chairman. Members of the committee are Eva Okyere (Esq.), Dr Bella Bello Bitigu, Mabel Aku Banaseh (Esq.), David Asumda (Esq.) and Joe Slovo Nyabila Tia (Esq.)

The rest are Abdul Azziz Musah, Emmanuel Kwasi Opare- Wiredu and Frank Okyere Addo.

