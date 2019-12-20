Ghana: GOSA '85 Presents Mono Desks to Alma Mater

Koforidua — The 1985 year group of GHANAS Old Students Association (GOSA 85 & GOSA- UK) has presented a first batch of 83 mono desks to their alma mater.

The alumni had estimated to provide 1,500 mono desks to the school which was christened 'One old student, One mono desk'.

Handing over the desks to the school, the National President of GOSA, Mr Emmanuel Poku Sarkodee said the gesture was to provide the students a place of comfort in the classroom to study.

He indicated that GOSA was committed to contributing their quota and to ensure that GHANAS Senior High School continues to be the preferred SHS for academic excellence.

He indicated that senior high education was undoubtedly the crucial stage in the lives of everyone, adding that the future of every child was dependent on the type of secondary education he/she acquired.

"GHANAS prepared the way for many of us to be at where we are now due to the quality of training we received when we were students and this is the time for us to turn back and say thank you to our alma mater," he said.

Mr Sarkodie while advising the authorities of the school to ensure proper maintenance of the desks, also counselled the students to study hard and pass their examinations with distinction to fulfill their dream careers in future.

The headmaster, Mr Jacob Afful expressed gratitude to the old GOSA for the kind gesture.

He said the GOSA support to the school in the past years was worth commendable, adding that it had always shown interest in the welfare of their alma mater.

The Assistant Girls Prefect, Terpker Gifty Dede Anorhia, on behalf of the students thanked the association and promised that, they would strive for academic excellence.

In attendance were Mr Patrick Gyamera-Tawiah, National Secretary, Mrs Edith Quaye, President of 1988-990 year group among other members of the alumni.

NB: Mr Emmanuel Poku Sarkodee (second from right) presenting the desks to the headmaster