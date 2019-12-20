Ghana: New Times Corp Staff Asked to Redouble Efforts

Staff of the New Times Corporation (NTC) have been urged to double their performance and enhance the fortunes of all and sundry.

Acting Managing Director of the corporation, Martin Adu-Owusu, making the call, asked staff and management "to own the corporation".

"Let us take the corporation as our own property, work wholeheartedly, it is only by doing this that we will be able to achieve our target that will benefit all, come 2020," he said.

He was addressing a durbar of staff and management of the corporation to round off the year 2019 yesterday.

Realising that it was only the staff and management that could determine the fate of the corporation, he said, "No one will come from anywhere to bring a change, we have to do it ourselves".

The Acting Managing Director called for attitudinal change among staff and management as he expressed grave concern about time management saying, "This is the only way to improve our fortunes and bring hope to all."

Mr Adu-Owusu told the meeting that several measures had been put into place to boost the morale of employees, and reiterated his call for all "to be mindful of how time is managed, which is key for improvement".

He touched on the corporation's 2020 to 2024 Strategic Plan, explaining a new form of appraisal, Performance Management System, had been introduced to assesses employees performances based on set targets that were reviewed for appraisal.

The Acting Managing Director admitted the year under review was full of challenges, but commended staff and management for the endurance.

"Let us thank God for being good to us in the midst of such challenges, we survived because of God's greatness to see us through the difficulties," he emphasised.

Contributing, the Chief Accountant, Baffour Kyei, added his voice to the call on employees to take interest in the affairs of the corporation.

He said employees should not only be interested in what the corporation would be giving out to them "but what you can do to also help turn around its fortunes".

Present at the durbar included the Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Dave Agbenu, Mr Matthew Ayinne Ayoo, News Editor and other sectional heads.