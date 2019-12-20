Ghana: Nsoatreman Rural Bank Exceeds BoG's Capital Requirement

20 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Nsoatreman Rural Bank in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region has exceeded the Bank of Ghana (BoG)'s capital requirement for Rural and Community Banks (RCBs) pegged at GH¢1,000,000.00 in 2018.

The financial institution has, therefore, assured its customers and shareholders that the "Bank is safe from mergers and acquisitions."

Speaking at the 30th annual general meeting of the bank last Saturday at Nsoatre in the municipality, Mr Kofi Agyemang and the Board Chairman said the bank's stated capital stood at GH¢1,265,681.10.

He appreciated the loyalty of customers and contributions of shareholders, and urged them not to be complacent, but rather acquire more shares to make the bank not only stronger, but also position it to meet any future capital requirement increment.

The bank's total deposit increased from GH¢18,422,823.71 in 2017 to GH¢19,727,697.45 in 2018, an increase of 7.08 per cent over the previous year. "This is no mean achievement in view of the heightened competition in the banking industry and management."

Mr Agyemang said he commended the staff for their deposit mobilisation strategies saying; without that the amount could not be mobilised to help the bank from growing from strength to strength.

He also reported that the bank's total assets was GH¢23,186,391.36 in 2018 as against GH¢21,583,119.86 in 2017, an increase of 7.43 per cent. Its total loan portfolio was quoted as GH¢7,453,678.77 in the year under review, but it was GH¢6,558, 615.56 in 2017, showing a percentage increase of 13.64 per cent.

The bank made a profit before tax of GH¢399,903.10, showing an increase from negative 2.4 per cent in 2017 to 30.18, which Mr Agyemang noted was highly commendable. Its investment portfolio was GH¢9,072,142.76 as compared to GH¢7,803,352.08 in 2017, implying a 16.26 per cent surge.

Mr Agyemang said in an effort to assist farmers, who constituted the majority of its customers, the bank in collaboration with ARB Apex Bank and Ghana Commodity Exchange, rolled a product, which made it possible for cereal farmers to obtain loans, holding their produce as security.

A farmer only needs to deposit his/her produce at a warehouse and use the warehouse receipt in sourcing a loan facility from Nsoatreman Rural Bank.

"It may interest you to hear that the first farmer to benefit from this innovative product in the entire country was given the facility by your bank, Nsoatreman," he said.

He expressed gratitude to management of ARB Apex Bank for the role played in linking Nsoatreman to the Exchange.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.