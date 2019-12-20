Tanzania: Government Develops Guidelines On Waste Recycling

20 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government has developed guidelines on waste recycling in order to encourage more business operators to invest in the industry, a move that will help improve waste management in urban areas.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu made the disclosure here during a recent summit on sanitation which brought together regional and council officers for sanitation from across the country.

"The new guidelines will encourage more business operators to invest in waste recycling to improve waste management," she said while delivering an opening speech at the sanitation summit.

Ms Mwalimu further informed that the government had registered massive achievements in sanitation, thanks to nationwide campaign titled 'Usichukulie Poa, Nyumba ni Choo', after households with standard toilets increased to 62.4 per cent in 2019 from 34 per cent in 2015.

"In two years of the campaign, a number of households with standard toilets have tremendously increased. Likewise, a number of households without standard toilets has diminished from7.5 per cent to 1.9 per cent this year," said the Minister during the summit.

The nationwide campaign encourages households to put up standard toilets in order to prevent water borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid and dysentery.

The diseases can be spread while bathing, washing and drinking water or by eating food exposed to contaminated water.

As for rural areas, the minister said households with standard toilets in rural areas have increased to 4,311 from only 743, adding that 1,267 health facilities have improved toilets with sanitation.

"I want to thank key sanitation stakeholders for joining hands with the government in carrying out the campaign. Our target is to attain 75 per cent by June, 2021," she observed.

Ms Mwalimu further said that the fifth phase government was committed to improve garbage dumping sites in urban areas.

