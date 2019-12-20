Tanzania: Exim Bank Wins Ate's Best Employer Award

EXIM Bank Tanzania has been named the country's overall winner of the Best Local Employer 2019 award organized and presented by Association of Tanzanian Employers (ATE)during the Employer of the Year Award (EYA) 2019.

The prize also saw the financial institution winning the overall winner in Employee Engagement award to be groupedamong the top 10 Best Employers in the country in the competition that involved more than 800 employers.

Presiding over the award ceremony in Dar es Salaam, on Thursday the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Jenista Mhagama praised the bank for the prize it managed to get as a result of splendid work.

On receiving the award, the bank's Human Resources Head, Mr Frederick Kanga said it was their well thought strategy to serve their clients that made them get the lead in the industry.

"It's a remarkable milestone that brings awareness to the public on the bank's Human Capital initiatives and links them to the overall vision of the institution. "To receive the country's overall winner of the Best Local Employer 2019 as well as the overall winner in Employee Engagement award from the Association of Tanzanian Employers (ATE) is an honour, and testimony of our efforts in helping our people to our level best," he added.

Expounding, Mr Kanga said it has been their priority as in the future to equip their employees with right necessary skills and tools, which collectively make them excel and offer better business services to their clients.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We want to create a workplace where employees can be the best, be the change, and be the difference," he further said.

In the 2019 Employer of the Year Award competition more than 800 employers countrywide participated in comparison to 150 employers who contested last year.

According to Mr Kanga the bank is committed in creating and engaging in a healthy workforce by building an environment, where its employees feel valued, connected and are able to grow in their personal and professional capacities.

"Through a holistic people programme and approach, encompassing rewards and recognition platforms, our staff benefits, and as well learns and develops in resources. Exim Bank has ensured that its staff is an extremely engaged workforce," he pointed out.