Tanzania: JPM Recounts His Primary School Life

AN event to launch a water well project at Chato Primary School yesterday took President John Magufuli down the memory lane, picturing his childhood at the school.

This was the school he studied from Standard One to Seven when no one could predict he would be a President.

As he was invited to launch eight water wells, worth 340m/-, the Head of State could not hold, but share his memories to Chato residents. He began his narration saying: "Today is my special day to be here at the school where I studied from Standard One to Seven. As I look at it and compare to those days, there are big changes."

He showed the audience where Standard One and Standard Seven classrooms were during those days. "The windows of the classes had neither grille nor net.

They were just open so they enabled us to sneak out of the classroom through the windows," he said.

He spotted some of the school structures that were not there at his time of schooling as he demonstrated what they did when singing the national anthem before entering classrooms.

He used the opportunity to thank the teachers who taught him at the school and other teachers countrywide.

"I am aware that the achievements we have are the results of teachers who taught us. These congratulations should go to all teachers because they are the ones who took care of us after our parents," he said.

President Magufuli started his education at Chato Primary School from 1967 to 1974 and went to Katoke Seminary in Biharamulo for his secondary education from 1975 to 1977 before joining Lake Secondary School in 1977 and graduating in 1978.

He joined Mkwawa High School for his high school studies in 1979 and graduated in 1981. That same year he joined Mkwawa College of Education for a Diploma in Education Science, majoring in Chemistry, Mathematics and Education.

President Magufuli earned his Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Chemistry and Mathematics as teaching subjects from the University of Dar es Salaam in 1988.

He also earned his Masters and Doctorate degrees in Chemistry from the University of Dar es Salaam in 1994 and 2009 respectively.