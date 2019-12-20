Tanzania: Government Inaugurates Celpat Project in Mwanza

THE Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako on Thursday in Mwanza inaugurated a 37bn/-Center of Excellence in Leather Products and Allied Technologies (CELPAT) project for Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT)- Mwanza Campus that would improve leather sector growth in the country.

Attending the ceremony on behalf of Prof Ndalichako the Education, Science and Technology Deputy Minister, Mr William Ole Nasha, said that the institution's construction would start next month and completed in 2024, adding: "It will have the capacity to accommodate over 1,200 students from the current 150."

He, however, asked the youth to enroll in such leather-related course at the Campus, saying: "It is possible for one to be competent in leather processing activities within two months, and this would promote self-employment in the country.

"The Centre is being sponsored by the World Bank in the name of promoting leather sector in Tanzania. As a country, we are in a good position to manufacture high class leather products, because we are the second in Africa in rearing a big number of livestock," he said.

The Deputy Minister further said that DIT Mwanza Campus was part of the government's efforts to improve the education sector, hinting that so far 43 new Vocational Training Centers valued at 92bn/-are currently under constructions countywide.

Explaining further, he said that through the State's free education initiative, nearly 1tr/-has already been released in the past four years and about 1.62tr/ also issued out for higher learning education loans since 2015 to 2019.

"Thus, we believe that the completion of this CELPAT center will make this Campus be known in and outside Africa. I would urge the youth to grab the opportunities for personal and nation building. We are certain that they will be able to introduce factories, hence, and play big part to attain industrialization's goal in line with fifth-phase government's ambition," he added.

On her part, DIT Council Chairperson, Prof Apollinaria Pereka said that still many students have low esteem in leather related studies, and called upon them to ditch such mentality.