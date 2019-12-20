Tanzania: Chief Justice Emphasizes Ethical Conduct

20 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Maureen Odunga

CHIEF Justice (CJ) Ibrahim Juma has reminded court officials to work diligently while observing professionalism in their work of delivering justice to the public.

He made the call yesterday at an event to inaugurate the first Geita Magistrate's Court building to be constructed in the region since its inception in 2012.

The facility brings to three, the number of courts to be launched in the region this week after Chato and Bukombe District Courts, the latter of which President John Magufuli inaugurated on Tuesday.

Justice Juma observed that officials had every reason to ensure people accessed good and proper services with the requisite infrastructure at their disposal.

"Pronouncements like wait, come later or tomorrow should not be tolerated... the objective of constructing such buildings is to improve service delivery and ensure proper provision of justice to all members of the public," he remarked matter-of-factly.

According to him, there had been a growing tendency of most people who, upon losing cases in lower courts, referred the matters to political leaders instead of ex hausting other legal openings.

He disclosed that justice can be sought through listening and evidence as per the requirements of the laws but most people have made it a custom to run to the offices of district and regional commissioners before appealing.

Similarly, others resorted to waving placards during public gatherings to express their concerns before going through the right channels, thereby sowing discords among different state organs.

In further strengthening service delivery, the CJ noted that the Judiciary had embarked on the use of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) to allow the public to make follow ups on the status of their cases without going to courts.

In addition, the Judiciary had entered into partnership with the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) to ensure people acquired copies of their judgments at their door steps free of charge.

This would tackle the problem of judgments taking a longtime to reach the parties, as well as issues relating to bribery.

Earlier, he revealed that the court was among the 16 buildings which had been built as part of implementing Judicial reforms.

He explained that construction of other court buildings were going on in regions that include Simiyu, Lindi, Katavi and Njombe.

However, regions like Morogoro, Mara, Ruvuma, Rukwa and Kigoma are still using old, dilapidated buildings in need of repairs.

