Tanzania: Engage in Projects Reflecting Industrialisation, Youth Urged

YOUNG entrepreneurs have been advised to embark on projects, which reflect Tanzania's government's policy of attaining middle-economy through industrialization drive in the country.

The appeal was made here recently by the Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Abdalla Ulega, while inspecting Forage and Silage manufacture projects run by MKAF Siha Youth Group in the area.

"The government's policy is to turn Tanzania into an industrialized State through agriculture, therefore the engagement of the youth, who are the main national workforce would intensify this," he said.

owever, he expressed gratitude to the MKAF youth group members in Mwangaza village, Ngarenairobi Ward in Kilimanjaro Region, for embarking on the forage and silage making scheme, as part of their dairy value chain.

"This would improve the availability of good dairy cattle and acquire high quality. A good dairy project will obvious improve livestock industry in the country as a move that reflects President Dr John Magufuli's concept and mission that promotes the sector to export livestock-based products," said Mr Ulega.

In a related development, he hailed the stakeholders including SNV, an international non-governmental development organization and Match Maker Associates working to make sure that such youth groups meet their objectives.

"We know very well the contributions being made by different donors, who create job opportunities especially to the youth, but may I take this opportunity to thank SNV, Match Maker Associates and other stakeholders for their donations," said the Deputy Minister.

Equally, he thanked Mwangaza village leadership in Ngarenairobi Ward for providing land to the youth that has enabled them to establish the project, saying: "I will consult relevant authorities to make sure the group gets enough land to enable them improve their projects."

Earlier, while briefing the Mr Ulega and his delegation, the MKAF Youth Group Secretary, Mr Alfred Peter, said that the group was initiated as a result of seminars the members were attending educating them on untapped opportunities in the dairy value chain.

"The seminar was coordinated and run by Capacity Building for Organizations (CABO) in collaboration with SNV, and after this, we decided to engage in the dairy industry by manufacturing dairy feeds. "A few weeks, we participated in a competition that was organized by Match Maker Associates (MMA) Company under the Dairy Profit/Faida Maziwa project. Here we won and awarded with a forage chopper that enabled us to improve in silage making project," he said.

Commenting on the challenges they face, Mr Peter cited land shortage to cultivate and harvest the main raw materials in silage manufacture.

"We currently have only three acres not 30 acres we need to meet our targets. We call upon the government through its relevant authorities to provide us with enough land in Siha District to improve our production and increase job opportunities and income," said the Group Secretary.

During the trip, apart from visiting the MKAF Group project, Mr Ulega also inspected the Milk ATM project and Nronga Women Dairy Milk scheme in Hai District.