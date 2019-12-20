Tanzania: Engage in Projects Reflecting Industrialisation, Youth Urged

20 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Siha

YOUNG entrepreneurs have been advised to embark on projects, which reflect Tanzania's government's policy of attaining middle-economy through industrialization drive in the country.

The appeal was made here recently by the Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Abdalla Ulega, while inspecting Forage and Silage manufacture projects run by MKAF Siha Youth Group in the area.

"The government's policy is to turn Tanzania into an industrialized State through agriculture, therefore the engagement of the youth, who are the main national workforce would intensify this," he said.

owever, he expressed gratitude to the MKAF youth group members in Mwangaza village, Ngarenairobi Ward in Kilimanjaro Region, for embarking on the forage and silage making scheme, as part of their dairy value chain.

"This would improve the availability of good dairy cattle and acquire high quality. A good dairy project will obvious improve livestock industry in the country as a move that reflects President Dr John Magufuli's concept and mission that promotes the sector to export livestock-based products," said Mr Ulega.

In a related development, he hailed the stakeholders including SNV, an international non-governmental development organization and Match Maker Associates working to make sure that such youth groups meet their objectives.

"We know very well the contributions being made by different donors, who create job opportunities especially to the youth, but may I take this opportunity to thank SNV, Match Maker Associates and other stakeholders for their donations," said the Deputy Minister.

Equally, he thanked Mwangaza village leadership in Ngarenairobi Ward for providing land to the youth that has enabled them to establish the project, saying: "I will consult relevant authorities to make sure the group gets enough land to enable them improve their projects."

Earlier, while briefing the Mr Ulega and his delegation, the MKAF Youth Group Secretary, Mr Alfred Peter, said that the group was initiated as a result of seminars the members were attending educating them on untapped opportunities in the dairy value chain.

"The seminar was coordinated and run by Capacity Building for Organizations (CABO) in collaboration with SNV, and after this, we decided to engage in the dairy industry by manufacturing dairy feeds. "A few weeks, we participated in a competition that was organized by Match Maker Associates (MMA) Company under the Dairy Profit/Faida Maziwa project. Here we won and awarded with a forage chopper that enabled us to improve in silage making project," he said.

Commenting on the challenges they face, Mr Peter cited land shortage to cultivate and harvest the main raw materials in silage manufacture.

"We currently have only three acres not 30 acres we need to meet our targets. We call upon the government through its relevant authorities to provide us with enough land in Siha District to improve our production and increase job opportunities and income," said the Group Secretary.

During the trip, apart from visiting the MKAF Group project, Mr Ulega also inspected the Milk ATM project and Nronga Women Dairy Milk scheme in Hai District.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.