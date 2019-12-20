Malawi: Council Seals Off MEC Chairperson Ansah House

20 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Lilongwe city council on Friday sealed off the personal house of the embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah over unpaid land tax.

Ansah house sealed

Spokesperson for Lilongwe city council Tamara Chafunya confirmed of the sealing of the house but could not give details as to how much she owes the council in unpaid city rates.

However, other documents show that the house belongs to government but council officials say Ansah bought it long time ago.

The Lilongwe city council is in a campaign of sealing off office, shops and residential homes over unpaid city rates.

The council says it is owed up to K9 billion in city rates.

