Malawi: Civil Sporting Rejects Releasing 10 Players

20 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Civil Sporting Football Club has denied media reports indicating that it has released 10 of its players as surplus to requirements for the next season.

According to a statement released by the club signed by its General Secretary Ronald Chiwaula, the club has not released any player as the technical panel and executive committee are yet to meet and have a postmortem of the 2019 season.

"The truth of the matter is that Civil Sporting Club has not released any of its players as of today. The technical panel is yet to meet the executive to submit a report on the 2019 season hence no any decision to release any player from the club" reads part of the statement.

The state further states that after the scheduled meeting, the club will officially communicate with the players on the resolutions that will be made.

However, the club through the same statement agrees that some players will be released while those that were playing on loan will go back to their respective clubs.

Meanwhile, the club has advised journalists to report with professionalism to avoid bringing confusion.

The government sponsored side finished the 2019 soccer season on position five in the process missing their target of top four finish.

Team Coach Franco Ndawa attributed their missing target due to some inhouse problems at the middle of the season.

