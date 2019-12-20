Malawi Music Maestro Tembo to Be Buried Sunday - Tributes Pour in

20 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Legendary Malawian musician and former legislator Josephy Tembo who died on Thursday will be buried in his home village in Chikwawa on Sunday.

Tembo breathed his last at the Kamuzu Central Hospital in the Capital City of Malawi, Lilongwe after a short illness.

Meanwhile, tributes have flooded social media.

'Joseph', as he was affectionately known, is one of the most prolific musicians to come out of mother Malawi and beyond the borders particularly Southern part of the African continent.

He is known for songs such as 'Dimingu', 'We Are The Champion', 'Mbudye' and 'Samalila'.

Tembo had worked with several local and international artists, including Lucius Banda, Ndilande Anglican Voices Choir, Mlaka Maliro, Billy Kaunda, late Grace chinga, Coss chiwalo, Paul Subili and Rod valamanja, Charles Nsaku and late Zimbabwe's King of Mbira Music Oliver Mtukudzi.

Reacting to Tembo's death, former cabinet minister during Joyce Banda's reign Moses Kunkuyu described the late musician as a humble person.

"Sitting close to one Joseph Tembo, one would easily see the meaning of meekness, humbleness, humility and propriety. The death of such rare humans reaffirms the promise of Christ Jesus that there is indeed another life...

"Our God is always good and while tears can't be stoped from flowing, we gather every iota of strength to face the Cross of Christ and say it is well... Rest well my Brother Joseph" wrote Kunkuyu on his Facebook page.

Another former Cabinet Minister and writer Ken Lipenga wrote: "First there was that extraordinary talent. When he held a guitar, it seemed to play on its own.

Then there was the self effacing deferential demeanor that came so naturally from him.

"Gone too soon, Maestro Joseph Tembo, gone much too soon."

Other female artists who closely worked with Tembo including Wendy Harawa and former Zembani Band dancer Emma Masauko also expressed shock.

"I am lost for words aise, sleep tight. Thank you for the Sound of Music and your great sense of humour," mourned Masauko.

Producer Lawrence Khwisa famously called 'Lulu' in the music circles said Tembo deserve respect for his great work of sharpening musicians and producers in the country.

"We learned from you as an elder Rest well Big" he said.

"You have left a huge collection to listen to is this an award Joseph? You deserved respect even when you were breathing why now?" added Lulu.

Gospel musician Thocco Katimba said: "So sad to lose such a great talented man. He produced my first single Ndalipeza Banja in the year 2000 and then my first successful Album in 2005. He produced the Anaphiri Hit just to mention but a few. He shaped my Music as a producer. I have lost, we have lost. Rest well my Brother"

In 2009, he joined politics and won a parliamentary seat in his home constituency in Chikhwawa on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket.

