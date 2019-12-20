Nigeria: Naija Nomads Rebrands

Ugo Aliogo

Nigerian travel company Naija Nomads has rebranded as part of efforts to offer improved tourism experiences to its clients.

Speaking during the rebranding ceremony in Lagos recently, founder and Head Nomad, Mrs. Yejide Runsewe, said it was necessary to rebrand because of the numerous services the company is committed to delivering to tourists both in Nigeria and the world at large.

She explained that re-launching was important because it was time to introduce people to a new phase of Naija Nomad which would allow them enjoy better tourism experiences.

According to her, "I have been running this company for four years. I started in 2015, and I just felt it was time to rebrand and re-launch and introduce people to the new Naija Nomads.

"A lot of people here have not been on our experiences before. So we are bringing the experience here to them in Lagos so they can have a taste of the company.

"As a company, we focus on bringing unique experiences to Nigerian travellers. We are focused on Nigerian passport holders," she explained.

Runsewe further elaborated on Naija Nomads' target market. "We focus on bringing unique experiences to green passport holders, because a typical Nigerian passport holder would either go to Dubai, the US and the UK but we are trying to show them other fun destinations that they can go to.

"We do both inbound and outbound tours. For example, we just took about 80 Stanford University students on a tour of Lagos. They contacted us that they wanted to see Lagos and experience the food, the clubs and the cool places within the city and we showed them all these beautiful places," she said.

According to Runsewe, Naija Nomads tours are tailor-made. "Most of the services we offer are bespoke, and it is based on what the customer wants. We can recommend different places to you, but it ultimately depends on what the client wants."

She further stated that tourism globally is now driven by content creation, therefore there is need for the company to upscale to meet customer's demands.

She added: "If you want to drive the tourism business, you need to be patient with your clients, because you are in the service business. A lot of people think the only way to do tourism is only tours, but there are so many things you can do apart from curating tours such as creation of travel content, and this is the one of the things most travel businesses are looking at. There is also food tourism."

The event witnessed the gathering of diverse tourists showcasing different attires, and they were entertained by a spectacular cultural display from starlight entertainment group among other activities.