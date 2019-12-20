Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Thrills Guests At Rare Dahlia Unveiling

20 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By King Akan in Abuja

It was a day of celebration at the unveiling of luxury perfume shop, Rare Dahlia, recently at Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartment, Abuja.

The unveiling which was part of the one year anniversary of the popular hotel brand, Wells Carlton, witnessed the gathering of celebrities, business icons and fashion gurus who were treated to the world class hospitality which the hotel boasts.

Popular Nigerian music export, Tiwa Savage, was on ground to thrill guests with her large chest of hit songs to the excitement of the audience.

The wife of billionaire and business mogul, Captain Hosa Okunbor, Mrs Nosa Okunbor, founder of Rare Dahlia said it has been her passion in creating lasting quality experience for both men and women of class.

"What we want to achieve with the Rare Dahlia brand is create value and provide a unique shopping experience designed to meet the needs of luxury fragrance lovers.

"Today, we are delighted to unveil our campaign, our brand has come to stay. We aim to position it as a premiere brand perfumery in Africa. To give our customers the Dahlia luxury experience," she explained.

