Nigeria: Filmmaker Ike Nnebue Rounds Up Smartphone Filmmaking Training in Port Harcourt

20 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

For the past three months, award-winning filmmaker Ike Nnebue has been touring Nigerian cities training talents whose interests lie in filmmaking on the creative process.

The training put together by Treasure Wells Film Academy in collaboration with Pafex, Ur's Konnect Ltd and Google is a one-of-a-kind package that trains individuals on filmmaking workshop and voiceover master class training for OAPs and MCs.

For the Port Harcourt edition, the filmmaker trained participants on smartphone filmmaking whole Google delivered lectures on digital marketing. Attendees were also refunded their fees as part of the ways the organisers is empowering the young talents.

The training which started in Enugu and Owerri is "geared towards creating a platform for the less privileged youths to discover and harness their hidden talents without being limited or affected by their present situation or environment," according to Obi Faruk, Head of Operations for Pafex Youth Development Initiative. The Port Harcourt session rounds up the session in Nigeria as the train takes the Pan-African initiative to Kigali and Accra next.

