Nigeria: Toke Makinwa, Denola Grey Grace Go Slo Launch

Media personality Toke Makinwa, fashion influencer Denola Grey, and actor Timini Egbuson were among the celebrities who graced the official launch of Go Slo, a premium range of ice cream from the stables of FanMilk (a subsidiary of multinational food-products corporation, Danone).

Made available in four varieties, each product samples a blend of carefully sourced ingredients calibrated to suit the taste and lifestyle of ice cream lovers in Nigeria. The four variants include Cookies and Cream, Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, and Chocolate and Almond flavours.

In a private tasting session held in Lagos, the celebrities sampled various flavours, relishing the sweetness while giving notes on their impressions.

Revealing the thought process behind its branding, and the immediate impact it hopes to attain through positively shaping the lives of consumers, especially from a mental health perspective, Marketing Manager, Kolawole Adeniyi said:

"Go Slo is a premium ice cream brand made with Nigerians in mind, and expertly crafted to provide a relaxing, and indulgent experience. It is more about a way of life. What we are telling our consumers through this brand, is to establish a purpose of advising, informing, and inviting Nigerians to take things slow, and that's why we have the message, 'taste life slo.' There are a lot of Nigerians today coming down with mental illnesses, this can be attributed to the pursuit of 'fast' success. What we are here to do as a brand is to tell people that they can succeed, but in reality, it takes time to produce masterpieces."

While it aims to purvey its icy offerings to consumers across the different economic spectrum, it also put into consideration their health status by fine-tuning dietary values to be within the optimal ranges of daily recommended amounts of each food group.

"Now, compared with other brands, where we stand different is in sugar content," Adeniyi noted. "This is a very conscious effort because our vision is to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Inherently, that makes it healthier for you than when you consume other ice cream brands."

The brand plans on expanding on the range of Go Slo flavours in order to offer a more eclectic range to consumers. Adeniyi also hinted on plans for non-dairy alternatives suitable for lactose intolerant persons.