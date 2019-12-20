Mozambique: Bank of Mozambique Shuts Down Five Exchange Bureaus

Maputo — The Bank of Mozambique on Thursday announced that it has closed down and ordered the dissolution of five foreign exchange bureaus.

In four cases the bureaus had already been closed temporarily, at the request of their owners. Al-Meca Cambio Ltd requested temporary closure in 2011, on the grounds that its majority shareholder was indisposed, and that it had run out of funds to continue the business.

Temporary closure is not supposed to last for longer than six months, but in the case of Al-Meca it had lasted for eight years. So the central bank has now revoked its licence to operate.

Similarly Sara Mocambique - Casa de Cambios asked for authorisation for temporary closure in 2013, claiming that the business climate had become hostile for foreign exchange bureaus. It made no attempt to reopen, and so its licence too has been revoked.

The other closures are more recent. Executive Cambios closed down "temporarily" in June 2018, telling the central bank that it had been accumulating losses, and had no liquidity to face further expenses.

Acacio Cambios requested temporary closure in March 2018, citing the poor health of one of its partners.

The fifth bureau, Sarbaz Cambios, never requested closure - but it had run out of money. Its capital had fallen below the minimum required to operate a foreign exchange bureau. So the Bank of Mozambique has now stepped in and ordered its closure.

Foreign exchange bureaus boomed in the late 1990s, and some became involved in money laundering and other criminal activities. The most notorious case was that of Unicambios, 95 per cent owned by Ayob Abdul Satar, one of the businessmen convicted of ordering the murder in 2000 of the country's foremost investigative journalist, Carlos Cardoso.

Ayob's brother, Momad Assife Abdul Satar ("Nini"), also jailed for the Cardoso murder, operated an illegal loan sharking operation out of Unicambios. The Bank of Mozambique eventually closed Unicambios down in 2003.

The demand for foreign currency bureaus has declined drastically in recent years, since most buying and selling of foreign currency can now be done by the commercial banks.

The Bank of Mozambique also on Thursday closed down two credit cooperatives. One of them, the UGC Savings and Credit Cooperative, simply told the bank it wished to cease its activities.

The second, the Nampula Women's Credit Cooperative, was going bankrupt. Its capital and its solvency ratio were below the legally required minimum, and the Cooperative did not comply with the recommendations from the central bank to correct the situation.

The bank therefore ordered its closure and dissolution.