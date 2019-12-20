Mozambique: Heroin Smugglers Caught Off Cabo Delgado

20 December 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)


We published a detailed report on the heroin trade in Mozambique in 2018, on bit.ly/Moz-heroin (bit.ly/Moz-heroina in Portuguese) pointing out that the trade has been going on for at least two decades, regulated at high level in Frelimo. The trade is entirely transit, by boat to Cabo Delgado, road to Johannesburg, then sea to Europe. We estimated that at least 40 tonnes of heroin per year passes through Mozambique, worth perhaps $1 bn, of which at least $100 mn stays in Mozambique - an important contribution to the local economy.

Heroin comes from Afghanistan and is taken to the Makran coast of Iran and Pakistan, where it is loaded on motorized wooden 15-metre Jelbut dhows and taken around the coast to Cabo Delgado. The Mozambique Defence Force picture (above) of the burning boat looks like a round stern Jelbut. (http://bit.ly/DhowID) SERNIC estimated the cargo (destroyed by the fire) at 1.5 tonnes, while we estimated that the typical cargo was 1 tonne of heroin. The boat was caught 50 km off the coast, which is the point at which the cargo is broken up into smaller units and put on small boats to take to beaches south of Pemba. This system is also used for other contraband. Heroin is picked up from the beach and taken to warehouses in Nacala and Nampula. From there it is taken by drivers by road to Johannesburg, where it is hidden in containers at the Johannesburg City Deep dry port. The coordination is increasingly done by secure messaging such as WhatsApp - for example fishing boat owners are given a time and a location 50 km at sea to do the pickup and a beach location for the drop, and they may not know which illegal cargo they are transporting. Drivers are similarly assigned to do the pickup. This is the Uberization of the heroin trade.

Read the original article on Mozambique News Reports And Clippings.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.