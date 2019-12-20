Angola: Police Forces Redouble Efforts to Combat Violent Crime

Huambo — The festive season's police assurance actions in Huambo province level will pay special attention to the fight against violent crimes, especially those committed with weapons in this region of the country, said Friday the delegate of the Ministry of Interior, Francisco Monteiro Ribas.

The Interior Ministry delegate, who was speaking during the graduation ceremony of the forces and means to secure the festive season, said that actions to combat violent crime will be implemented by strengthening prevention strategies with increased patrolling levels and policing in the communities. These actions aim to ensure the tranquility and security of citizens during the holiday season and the New Years Eve. To this end, he said that some 1,850 staff had been mobilized to the various executive bodies of the Ministry of Interior, duly prepared, and available various means of moving and other equipment, which will be used to counteract the actions of the criminals.