Mozambique: Soldiers Expelled by Local People

Local people in Chitunda and Namacande villages in Muidumbe on 15 December expelled soldiers on the grounds that they had done nothing to protect the neighbouring villages of Litapata and Malangonha, attacked on 12 December. Three videos are circulating on social media showing people yelling "get out" and "you are Al Shabab" - that is, the insurgents. The next day Chitunda was attacked, supposedly by insurgents, but local people saw it as retaliation by the army. (Carta da Mocambique, 17 Dec)
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability