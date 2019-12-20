Zimbabwe: Rainbow Towers in Us$3m Facelift

HOTELIER Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has begun the US$3 million renovation of the 183 rooms at its Rainbow Towers hotel to upgrade it to world-class standards.

As a result of the refurbishments, Rainbow Towers will not be accommodating any guests from this week until the renovations are completed on January 31.

The renovation of the 183 rooms will be in addition to the 122 rooms at the hotel which have been refurbished over the last two years.The hotel's restaurants and conferencing facilities will however remain operational during the period.

The renovations include improved lighting of the rooms, addition of USB ports and the removal of bathtubs which will be replaced by walk in showers. The hotel will also replace two of its lifts with high tech guest elevators.

The refurbishment will also include the total overhaul of walling, flooring, ceilings, brand new ultra-modern furniture; all-new in-room guest fixtures, accessories and amenities, as well as international power sockets.

Part of the works will necessitate the reconstruction of the guest room interior space such as the construction of bulk heads with down lights to enhance the overall room lighting and general ambience.

"The refurbishment is really taking our rooms to world-class standards," RTG corporate communications and innovations manager Pride Khumbula told journalists during a tour of the rooms on Tuesday.

"When you look at the profile of our guests, most of them are business travellers and whether they are local or foreign they are all well-travelled, which means they have certain expectations."

RTG operations director Tichaona Hwingwiri pointed out that the timing of the refurbishment was strategic in that this is the low season for city hotels as most activities are for business and NGOs, which close down over the festive season. During this time occupancies are generally low with more focus placed on selling the food and beverage offerings.

The hotel has a total of 305 rooms, which include a presidential suite, standard double, twin and executive and diplomatic suites.The hoteling group has also been in the process of upgrading its various products countrywide.

The group has a property portfolio including Rainbow Towers and New Ambassador Hotel in Harare, Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre, Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel, Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel and A'Zambezi River Lodge, also in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

RTG plans to refurbish its entire product portfolio by mid-2020.