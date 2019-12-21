South Africa: Regina Mohlomi, SA's First Woman Serjeant-At-Arms, Closes Her Final Parliamentary Chapter

analysis

South Africa's first women serjeant-at-arms, Regina Mohlomi, is closing the final eight-year chapter of her 23 years at Parliament, getting ready to move back to her childhood home turf. Not quite Mamelodi, where she grew up, but still Pretoria, where a "small plotjie" has her name.

Regina Mohlomi laughs readily, and loudly. And when she stops walking up Parliament Avenue to her office to chat to you, often a playful glint sparkles in her eyes. Her office, by the way, is just to the right of the stairs of the National Assembly, with sightlines to the bust of Nelson Mandela.

It's the other side of Mohlomi. Most South Africans would be familiar with her public formal ceremonial role as serjeant-at-arms carrying into the National Assembly the mace, the symbol of Parliament's authority that must be secured in front of the presiding officer's platform to show the House is in session.

It's in that role Mohlomi found herself at the sharp end of the chaos in the National Assembly when the EFF arrived after the 2014 elections with chants of "Pay back the money" and refused to leave the House when ordered out. During the farewell motion in the House on...