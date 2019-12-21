Tunisia: 'Ruling Coalition Starting to Take Shape' Says Habib Jemli

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli said "the ruling coalition is starting to take shape," noting that there is a great deal of consensus among the four parties that took part in Friday's meeting in Dar Dhiafa Carthage, namely Ennahdha, Attayar (Democratic Current), Echaab and Tahya Tounes.

Speaking at a press briefing after the meeting with the four leaders, Jemli said it marked the "culmination" of a previous process of negotiations with these political parties on the possibility of joining the government.

"I perceived positive positions from the parties present at the meeting and an awareness of the need to work to find solutions to the economic and social situation," he added.

He said the meeting with the Quartet "focused on the content of the government's political pact and the main thrusts of its programme.

Jemli also pointed out that the meeting had succeeded in "achieving convergence on many points related to the government's programme and political pact, and that it will resume on Saturday, with the discussion of ministerial portfolios".

For his part, leader of the Ennahdha movement Rached Ghannouchi told TAP "the meeting has paved the way for breaking the deadlock in the government formation, "pointing to the "possible announcement of the government line-up early next week."

Ghannouchi added that "the negotiations bring together four parties ... and each will work to obtain a share that satisfies him, without meeting all the conditions he sets."

Secretary General of the Echaab Movement Zouheir Maghzaoui said "the PM-designate has made a clear overview of his government and the political announcement of that government", adding he "will work to submit this offer to the movement's structures, before the resumption of the meeting Saturday."

For his part, Secretary General of Attayar said "the debate on this government will resume on Saturday and the party's structures will decide at the end of this meeting whether to convene its National Council or not".

The holding of the National Council meeting will depend on the acceptance by the party to be part of the government, he pointed out.

At this meeting, the Ennahdha Movement was represented by its leader Rached Ghannouchi and Imad Hammami, the Echaab Movement by its Secretary-General Zouheir Maghzaoui, the Attayar by its Secretary-General Mohamed Abbou and its political bureau member Mohamed Ammar and Tahya Tounes by its President and caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

Kais Arkoubi, a member of Habib Jemli's communications team said "the Prime Minister-designate has pledged to unveil the list of his ministers within 10 days at the latest from the date of the extension granted to him by the President of the Republic".

Jemli met with President Kais Saied on December 12 and asked for additional time to continue negotiations, stressing his concern that the government be formed as soon as possible to be submitted to parliament.

Arkoubi said Habib Jemli met Friday morning at the Dhiafa Carthage Palace with academic Jawhar Ben Mbarak and journalist Habib Bouajila, as well as Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union, Noureddine Taboubi, for the fourth time since his appointment to form the government.

Taboubi stressed in a statement to the press the "need to speed up the formation of the government" and hoped that "some parties will not seek to solve their internal problems to the detriment of the functioning of the state."