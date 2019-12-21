South Africa: Pedestrian Killed in Vehicle Knock-Down On the N12 Near Westonaria

21 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A man, believed to be 57-years-old, was killed when he was hit by a car on the N12 in Westonaria on Friday night.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen, when paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 20:30, they found the man lying in the middle of the road.

"Unfortunately, the man showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,: Van Huyssteen said.

The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations," Van Huyssteen said.

[WESTONARIA] Pedestrian killed in vehicle knock-down.https://t.co/hMiZh0inCu@SABCNewsOnline @IOL @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/aftspgf4tp-- ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) December 20, 2019

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

