Africa: Comoros Decision to Open Consular Representation in Al Aauin 'Extremely Grave'

Algiers — Algeria on Thursday dubbed "extremely grave" the decision of the Comoros government to open a consular representation in Al Aauin, in the occupied Western Sahara. For the foreign affairs ministry, this measure represents a violation of international law.

"Algeria has learned with great surprise of the decision of the Comoros government to open a consular representation in Al Aauin, in the occupied Western Sahara, "the statement said.

"This extremely grave measure represents a flagrant violation of the international law as repeatedly recalled by the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly on Western Sahara question, just as it represents an attack on the rules and principles which must mark inter-African relations," added the same source.

For Algeria, the decision "also constitutes an unacceptable precedent of violation of the principles governing the non-self-governing territories status, whose peoples have not yet exercised their right to self-determination in accordance with the charter of the United Nations and African Union."

This status cans not be questioned by a unilateral decision tending to obstruct the ongoing process of decolonization, said the source.

"Algeria considers that the decision of the Comorian authorities is a serious attack on the principles of active solidarity which must guide relations between African countries, with particular regard to the attachment and defence, in all circumstances of the rules and principles contained in the African Union constituting act," concluded the press release.