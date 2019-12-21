Tanzania: Toda Threatens to Take Uber and Bolt to Court

THE Tanzania Online Drivers Association (TODA) has insisted that it will go to court if the seven days ultimatum elapses without positive feedback from Uber and Bolt to resolve drivers' grievances.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam recently, TODA Chairman Linus Chuwa accused the two companies of undermining the welfare of Tanzanian drivers by regularly deducting transport charges without consulting them and other stakeholders.

However, efforts by the 'Daily News' to get views from the representatives of online transport service providers (Uber and Bolt) were unsuccessful as calls were not answered.

"If the seven-day ultimatum expires without them showing any interest in resolving our grievances we will go to court to open charges against them because we have enough evidence to show how they are depriving the drivers of their rights," Mr Chuwa claimed.

He added that basing on research they had conducted, Uber allegedly took 25 per cent of the charge for each kilometre of the route while Bolt allegedly took 20 per cent for the same charge, which he said left the driver, who was the main service provider with nothing.

"It should be noted here that all transport fares are made by these companies (online transport providers) without involving us and other stakeholders, the thing we want to address immediately because we want the drivers to enjoy doing their job just like others do," he said.