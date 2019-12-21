Kenya: 15 Road Construction Companies Blacklisted Over Shoddy Jobs

21 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ndung'u Gachane

The government has blacklisted 15 road constructing firms, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said Saturday.

The CS said work permits for the 15 companies have been recalled over shoddy job and failure to deliver on time.

"The 15 road construction companies will never work in this country as long as we are in office. They have delivered shoddy jobs while others have ran away after receiving the 10 percent down payment," Mr Macharia said.

The government's move follows a new policy by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to list non-performing firms contracted to work on different projects.

The Transport ministry has been for a long time been grappling with cases where contractors fail to meet deadlines and deliver work that is substandard.

Most of the blacklisted companies are local.

Mr Macharia spoke on Saturday at Kinyona when he toured the Mau Mau Road project that will connect Kiambu, Murang'a and Nyeri counties when complete. The road will also link to the Rift Valley through Kinyona-Njabini and Naivasha-Nakuru roads.

The CS said President Uhuru Kenyatta will commission the project next month.

He added that the road will be a game changer in central region as it will provide access for agricultural activities.

The project will be done in four phases and local youths will be contracted to provide labour, the CS said.

"The contractors have been directed to train youth to operate machinery and to provide material labour," he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

