Zambia's Lungu Fires Controversial Political Aide

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has fired his special assistant for political affairs following pressure from the public.

No reasons was given for the dismissal of the scandal-ridden aide Kaizer Zulu.

In his place, President Lungu Friday appointed Chris Zimba as his new political advisor and urged him to "steer clear of trouble."

Zimba, a youthful academic from the University of Zambia, is a PhD student in politics and holds an Master in Democracy.

Mr Zulu's latest antics involved him instructing his "boys" to clobber a minibus driver after allegedly hitting him.

Police said they were investigating the matter but he was not summoned.

He later appeared on a TV talk show attempting to exonerate himself after much criticism.

Local media have reported incidents of him brandishing a gun in public.

He also appeared in court recently on assault charges after an incident at a guest house in the capital Lusaka.