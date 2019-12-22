Nigeria: Police Inspector Kills Corporal Then Commits Suicide - Official

22 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By George Ogala

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday condemned the killing of a police corporal by an inspector who later committed suicide in the FCT.

A statement by Mariam Yusuf in Abuja said the incident happened on Saturday at the Police Divisional Headquarters in Dutse Alhaji area of the territory.

She said that preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the inspector fired a shot at the corporal and injured a Deputy Superintendent of Police before committing suicide.

Ms Yusuf, an assistant superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Charge of FCT, Bala Ciroma, had ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall future reoccurrence.

She said the command commiserates with the family of the deceased and urged residents to remain calm.

Ms Yusuf pledged the commitment of the command to provide adequate security during the Yuletide.

(NAN)

