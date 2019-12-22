Kenya: More Girls Turn Up in Narok World-U20 Athletics Camp

World Under-20 Championships camps in South Rift's Emurua Dikirr, Narok County and Sang'oro in Nyanza North, Kisumu County have presented some of the most unique set ups may in future change the face of athletics.

Africa Under-20 javelin champion Ita Nao's Narok camp could produce female world beaters going by the talent of 17 girls out of the 36 athletes attending the South Rift's camp at Emanyata Athletics Club based at Emurua Dikirr Primary School.

On the other hand, an estimated 30 out of the 40 juniors who attended the Nyanza North camp at Sang'oro Secondary School are sprinters. This is a clear pointer on where Athletics Kenya should focus its energies if the country is to produce quality athletes in that field.

Nao, who is the team captain, said he was amazed by the turnout of girls. He said it is a clear manifestation that some of the Maasai cultures that prevented girls from taking part in some events are being discarded.

"This is inspiring since only one girl attended a similar camp when Kenya hosted the 2017 World Under-18 Championships," said Nao.

Some of the girls in the Narok camp are Sintei Musei and Naiperiai Kiok, who have times of 4:42.0 and 4:43.0. They reached the regional level in the schools events. Others are Sylvia Ntapa in 3,000 meters (8:35.0), Silantoi Kikapi in 5,000m (17:18.0) and Sylvia Manguyo in 200m (29.0seconds).

Coach James ole Seur, who is in charge of the Emurua Dikirr camp, said Maasai women have been facing many challenges in sports.

"Those who come up fade away quickly owing to lack of support and early marriage," Ole Seur said.

He also said lack of equipment impedes good performance. "Up to now Ita Nao is yet to get a javelin for training years after taking part at the World Under-18 event," he said.

Nao finished third with a throw of 73m during the national trials for Doha World Athletics Championships.