Seychelles: Up-and-Coming Seychellois Artists Immersed in Global Styles At Venice Biennale

22 December 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

In a bid to further develop creative arts in Seychelles, two up-and-coming artists were given the chance to experience the 58th Venice Biennale exhibition -- the world's most prestigious art exposition.

Zoe Chong Seng and Juliette Zelime were exposed to the standard and style of global art at the event which opened in May for six months.

The visit also allowed the artists to see the works of fellow Seychellois Georges Camille and Daniel Dodin, whose installations were on display.

"This experience has made me realise that no matter how small a country is, its artists can create powerful artworks that can have an impact on the world," said Zelime.

The artist added: "I am grateful for this opportunity, which reminded me that art keeps evolving and if we stay in one place we will not know of, learn about or experience new developments. We need to be able to update, adapt and improve our own artworks."

On her part, Chong Seng said that the visit had given her the opportunity to experience the global art scene.

"I can now take a fresh perspective with regards to how art in Seychelles fits into it. The breadth and variety of materials now used to create art are wide but I think that there is still a place for more traditional media like drawing and painting. There is value in maintaining things from the past while jumping forward into the future."

Chong Seng added, "I also noticed how globalisation and new technologies have made the subject matter more universal and accessible to a diverse audience."

When the participation of Camille and Dodin at the Biennale was announced in March this year, it was also announced that five young artists will also have the chance to visit the exhibition thanks to the allocation of a budget - approximately $88,200 - for the event, something which was not done before.

This allocation was the government's way of acknowledging the contribution of culture in the economy and this is why the budget was approved to support the artists.

Zelime and Chong Seng were chosen through an open call by the Creative Industries and National Events Agency (CINEA).

The two artists followed an orientation programme which enabled them to further develop their creative practice and share their experiences of the Venice exposition with other Seychellois artists.

All this leading to contributions to further the development of visual art in Seychelles - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

The chief executive of the agency, Galen Bresson, said: "CINEA is delighted to have been able to support the development of two of our most important young artists."

According to Bresson, "Zoe is an exceptionally accomplished figurative painter while Juliette works across diverse media to create her work. It will be fascinating to see the creative consequences of this visit when these two artists return to Seychelles."

The artists were accompanied in Venice by Martin Kennedy - the curator of the Seychelles National Pavilion - and Vivienne Croisée, the senior arts development officer of the National Arts Council.

Apart from visiting the Seychelles pavilion, the group also visited both parts of the official Biennale - the Arsenale and the Giardini, as well as the many other exhibitions that were outside the main exhibition platforms.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Seychelles
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.