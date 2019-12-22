South Africa: Four Dead, Numerous Homeless After Early Morning Fires in Cape Town

22 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Days before Christmas, four people were killed and a number left homeless in three separate fires in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

Fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters responded to the first incident at 02:45 and found informal structures alight in Disa Road, Philippi.

"Numerous structures were destroyed and the fire was extinguished at 04:00. Unfortunately the body of a man was discovered and a woman was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for burn wounds," he said.

At 03:00, a house was reported to be alight in Matshoba Street, Khayelitsha.

"Despite courageous efforts of firefighters, CPR was terminated on an adult male whilst a woman was transported to hospital for burn wounds."

Two fatalities were discovered after crews doused flames at Siqalo informal settlement in Philippi reported at 04:50.

"Firefighters took less than an hour to extinguish the blaze. Unfortunately the bodies of two men were discovered during mopping up operations," Carelse said.

"All these scenes were handed over to the South African Police Service."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.