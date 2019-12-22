Seychelles Pursuing Visit By French President As Highlight of 250th Anniversary Celebration

22 December 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles is in discussions with the French government to see if President Emmanuel Macron would visit the island nation next year during its 250th anniversary celebrations, Seychelles' ambassador to France said.

Sylvestre Radegonde, who is also the dean of Seychelles' ambassadors, said the island nation is working the request through its diplomatic channels, and that discussions are ongoing.

The visit would mark a capstone to Seychelles' 250th anniversary celebrations next year. The island nation has strong historical links to France.

The disclosure about the pursuit of a Macron visit came as Vice-President Vincent Meriton who is also in charge of the Foreign Affairs portfolio closed a weeklong meeting by the Seychelles' foreign-based diplomatic corps.

The event held at Savoy hotel in the northern Mahe district of Beau Vallon marked the end of the ambassador's annual retreat which opened on Monday under the theme 'Connect & Engage.'

Ten ambassadors and one chargé d'affaires took part in the retreat which provided the participants with the opportunity to define priorities and strategic objectives to further enhance Seychelles' foreign policy.

In his address, Meriton touched on the issue of Seychelles as a high-income country, which makes it difficult to receive financial aid from donor countries.

"It is time for the world to recognise the need to implement a multidimensional index for the wellbeing, one that is more equitable and applicable for Small Island Developing States (SIDS)," said Meriton.

He said that "we therefore spare no effort, leave no stone unturned, to find new and innovative means to continue our narrative that we are still SIDS with persistent vulnerabilities."

"We also face the challenge of having to remain at the cutting edge of innovation to finding new financing opportunities in order to meet our development objectives," added the Vice President.

Seychelles - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - currently has 11 embassies across the world.

This was echoed by Radegonde who said that they "will work to find a strategic narrative that will allow Seychelles to continue to receive aid from the international community, thus to convince them not to penalise us for the success we have made."

Another pertinent point brought forth in the annual retreat was the issue of climate change and its impact on Small Island Developing States.

"In 2020 we will put climate change at the forefront of our project with our international partners that we work with," said Radegonde.

He added that "we can notice that clearly on how the weather is changing so fast. Whenever I come to Seychelles I make it my priority to observe the tides and how erosion is affecting our coast. To tackle this issue we need a joint effort and with the help of international bodies."

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Seychelles
External Relations
Governance
East Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.