Angola: Anti-Poverty Programme Consumes Over Akz 800 Million

22 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Some Akz 856. 6 million were spent by the northern Malanje Province government this year on the Integrated Programme for Local Development and Poverty Alleviation, whose actions focused mainly on the enhancement of family farming through the distribution of seeds, fertilizers and other means to vulnerable families.

Along with agriculture, the amount was also used to build schools and hospitals at community level, according to the final announcement of the fourth ordinary session of local government, held on Friday, under the guidance of the provincial governor, Norberto dos Santos. "Kwata Kanawa".

According to the document, in 2019, 3.716 people in need were assisted, representing a total of 743 families. In this sense, the note highlights the impact of this programme on the lives of families, as it has enabled them to access basic social services, in addition to the possibility of increasing the level of agricultural production as their main source of livelihood.

On the other hand, the municipal administrators participating in the meeting were instructed to adapt to current challenges, improving the interaction of municipal administrations with the media, thus guaranteeing the constitutionally established right to inform and to be informed. The fourth ordinary session of the government aimed to take stock of the actions planned for the third quarter of this year, as well as to analyze the state of preparation of the PIIM (Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities), the national preparatory meeting for the institutionalization of BUAP (One Stop Desk for Public Service) and presentation of the report on the financial execution of specially allocated resources for the province of Malanje.

