Kenya: TSC Reviews Master's Condition for School Principals

22 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ouma Wanzala

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is reviewing a requirement for all school principals to have a Master's degree following concerns by Kuppet.

Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nancy Macharia, explained that the decision on the requirement followed job evaluation.

But she thanked teachers for their feedback on the matter and said vacancies that were affected will be re-advertised.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) asked the TSC to withdraw the requirement after it emerged that many teachers did not have the degree.

Secretary-General Akelo Misori said the commission introduced a career progression guideline which did not require a Master's degree.

TRAINING

Mrs Macharia noted, however, that a number of teachers have taken advantage of the liberalisation of higher education in Kenya and obtained academic and professional qualifications beyond the entry requirements.

"The commission commends such teachers for the initiative of obtaining new skills and knowledge. The teaching service, being the foundation of knowledge acquisition, requires its members to go beyond the minimum requirements in terms of training," she said in a statement.

The TSC boss said they remain committed to supporting government initiatives aimed at quality education for all.

"The commission will continue exploring alternative modes of curriculum delivery and lobbying for extra funding to address the teacher shortage," added Mrs Macharia.

She explained that interns are not meant to address the shortage but that the programme will provide an avenue for fresh graduates to gain experience and be mentored.

RECRUITMENT

Mrs Macharia noted that despite challenges, the TSC has seen many improvements in the teaching service.

"We thank teachers for working exceptionally well," she said, and reported that 16,979 teachers were recruited this year to bridge the staffing shortage.

The chief executive also noted the recruitment of 10,000 interns who will report to their stations in January.

In addition, she said, 16,113 teachers were promoted this year while 218,283 were trained on the competency-based curriculum.

"The commission is looking forward to negotiating a budgetary allocation for implementation of the CBA so as to improve the terms and conditions of all its employees," Mrs Macharia said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.